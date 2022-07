Acquisitions have driven the top line and cash generation

Macroeconomic conditions are likely to drive volumes

Begbies Traynor (BEG) drove revenues nearly a third higher through FY 2022, but a combination of one-off costs and accounting items sent earnings into negative territory. The business recovery and financial advisory group has been in an acquisitive mood over the past 15 months and a succession of deals has had a profound impact on full-year figures.