Podcast profits surge at Audioboom

Global monthly downloads are up 35 per cent year on year
July 19, 2022
  • Focus on high-margin podcast production
  • Advertising downturn could hamper growth 

Audioboom (BOOM) seems to be doing everything right. The Aim-traded company has an inventive business model, connecting podcasters with advertisers, distributing shows across a variety of platforms, and producing its own content. 

Podcasts are now big business, and the group is growing fast. Global monthly downloads have risen by 35 per cent over the past year, and revenue almost doubled in the past six months. This helped it to achieve adjusted Ebitda of $2mn (£1.66mn), up from $0.2mn in 2021.

