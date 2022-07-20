/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

US banks see famine after the feast

The party is over for US banks as executives wake up with a loan hangover
US banks see famine after the feast
July 20, 2022
  • Corporate debt losses stack up
  • Worries over consumer debt outlook

A loss of appetite for loans and the disappearance of investing banking fees mean the second quarter for the US banks was one of the least memorable in recent memory, with a range of institutions clearly suffering the after-effects of collapsing M&A deals, muted consumer spending and an unsteady housing market. While conventional wisdom has it that the US will avoid a possible recession this year, the results season had a distinct canary-in-the-coalmine feel to it, with lending and investment bank dealmaking a good lead indicator of future economic performance. As for the banks themselves, from an investor's perspective it was clearly a case of sorting out who were the losers and who were the bigger losers.

 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data