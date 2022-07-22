Can law firms reinvent litigation funding?

Funding could safeguard solicitor revenues Interests not guaranteed to align

Litigation funders do not fear recessions. The state of the economy has little bearing on the trajectory of court cases, and more insolvencies usually mean more disputes, which mean more investment opportunities. As an alternative asset class, lawsuits should shine in times of trouble.

And yet - investors are jittery. Shares in Litigation Capital Management (LIT) have fallen by 10 per cent since the company announced delays in its portfolio earlier this month (and almost a fifth year-to-date) and refused to provide further market guidance. In March, Burford Capital (BUR) attributed its first pre-tax loss to similar “timing" issues, and insolvency specialist Manolete (MANO) is still awaiting its post-Covid business boom, although Burford has shown resilience in the current market, its shares climbing a quarter in the past month.