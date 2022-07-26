How much progress have the newer investment trusts made?

I recently wrote that the investment trusts launched in 2021 had held up fairly well amid the recent sell-off, but some investors will have additional ways of measuring whether they pass muster. With 2021’s arrivals focusing on alternative and often less liquid asset classes, one thing holders will wish to know is just how soon these funds can put their IPO proceeds to work. Given that many such trusts stood out for their lofty dividend and total return targets, the ability to deploy cash quickly matters.

How has the group done so far? Analysis conducted for us by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) suggests that of 14 trusts launched last year (ignoring Literacy Capital (BOOK) and Petershill Partners (PHLL), which had existing assets when they IPOed), most have deployed cash in a timely fashion. Life Science Reit (LABS) and Taylor Maritime Investments (TMI) have put their cash to work, while Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (CORD) has deployed or committed all net proceeds from its IPO and subsequent fundraising. Foresight Sustainable Forestry (FSF) had put an impressive 91 per cent of its IPO proceeds to work as of the end of March.

Some have further to go but you can argue decent progress has been made: VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (GSEO) had committed 80 per cent of its net equity proceeds as of the end of March, with AIC analysis of latest disclosures indicating Seraphim Space (SSIT), Digital 9 Infrastructure (DGI9) and Castlenau Group (CGL) also have less than 30 per cent left to deploy. HydrogenOne Capital Growth (HGEN) and Pantheon Infrastructure (PINT) are not far behind. PINT has actually announced a further investment since the AIC's analysis was conducted.