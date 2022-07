Successful first half for Covid treatment and shingles vaccine

Trading at a significant discount to its European peers

It’s still a bit early to say if the demerging of its consumer health business has given GSK (GSK) the new lease on life it has been striving for. The firm did raise its full-year revenue and profit guidance in its half-year results on Thursday – but whether this bullish sentiment can be sustained in the longer term remains up in the air.