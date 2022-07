Terminix completion on track for Q3

M&A leads to rising leverage

Shares in Rentokil Initial (RTO) have lost 8.7 per cent of their value since the start of the year. That’s worse than the FTSE 100 contraction and surprising when you consider the group’s defensive product and service lines. After all, if you wish to remove a family of rats from your house, the decision shouldn't fall under the heading of ‘discretionary spending’.