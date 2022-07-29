Intertek “robust” in face of challenges

Profits rise across three core divisions Dividend flat

The word “robust” appears 21 times in Intertek’s (ITRK) half-year results. Despite sounding rather monotonous, the adjective gives a fair impression of the testing specialist’s performance over a tricky six months.

Sales and adjusted operating profits have risen across Intertek’s three segments: products, trade and resources. Products is by far the largest division – generating two-thirds of group revenue – and growth here is reassuringly strong. Revenue is up 16 per cent at actual rates, while adjusted operating profit has risen by 7.2 per cent.