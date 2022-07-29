/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Intertek “robust” in face of challenges

The quality assurance specialist should benefit from structural growth drivers
Intertek “robust” in face of challenges
July 29, 2022
  • Profits rise across three core divisions
  • Dividend flat

The word “robust” appears 21 times in Intertek’s (ITRK) half-year results. Despite sounding rather monotonous, the adjective gives a fair impression of the testing specialist’s performance over a tricky six months. 

Sales and adjusted operating profits have risen across Intertek’s three segments: products, trade and resources. Products is by far the largest division – generating two-thirds of group revenue – and growth here is reassuringly strong. Revenue is up 16 per cent at actual rates, while adjusted operating profit has risen by 7.2 per cent. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data