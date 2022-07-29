/
Standard Chartered makes hay on increased volatility

Rising interest rates and increased volatility have aided financial performance but the spectre of a prolonged inflationary period could dent prospects
July 29, 2022
  • Bosses announced another $500mn buyback programme
  • Impairment on Chinese commercial real estate exposure

Some readers of this publication may not have experienced a sustained period of inflation in their lifetimes, at least not when the retail price index is bobbing around the 10 per cent mark. But the point is that it’s the duration of an inflationary spiral which largely dictates its impact on risk assets. A short, sharp surge can push up valuations with minimal effects on the wider economy, but a prolonged period of inflation can destroy shareholder value.

