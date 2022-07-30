/
Jupiter still leaking other people's money

Jupiter’s results have all the morbid fascination of a space shuttle crash.
July 30, 2022
  • New chief exec inherits a shrinking business 
  • Different ownership seems a distinct possibility

Headlines in recent weeks have not been kind to Jupiter Fund Management (JUP). These results were last overseen by acting chief executive Andrew Formica as he leaves early to spend more time at the beach. That meant the half year results underlined all of Jupiter’s problems, without having the management in place that can offer investors some solutions. Jupiter said that Matt Beesley, who is currently chief investment officer, will outline his plans for turning the company around later in the year.

