Natwest buoyed by dividends

Natwest investors have suffered more than most but a return to capital payouts is worth the torture
August 1, 2022
  • Special dividends reward patient shareholders 
  • Building up margin in retail and commercial banking 

There was a definite sense that Natwest (NWB) left something of its troubled recent history behind in these results, as having ditched its persona as the 'Scottish bank' – saying its old name is bad luck for some – the company looks set to take advantage of higher interest rates and a much more focused presence in the UK. The most tangible sign of a change in mood was the £1.75bn special dividend announced on the day, as Natwest took advantage of its high liquidity ratios to return excess capital to shareholders.

