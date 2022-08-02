/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Fresnillo faced by an unholy trinity through 2022

Lower gold volumes and silver prices
Fresnillo faced by an unholy trinity through 2022
August 2, 2022
  • Cost inflation and supply chain bottlenecks to persist
  • Gold grades down at Herradura and Saucito

The silver price has declined by around 15 per cent since its most recent high in March 2022, which may seem surprising given that inflation rates across the globe are at multi-year highs. However, although opinions differ on this score, it remains difficult to demonstrate – beyond cherry-picking historical figures – that prices for precious metals are correlated in any systematic way with inflation. When assessed soberly, the belief that precious metals provide an effective hedge against inflation seems more like an article of faith.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data