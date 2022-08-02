Fresnillo faced by an unholy trinity through 2022

Cost inflation and supply chain bottlenecks to persist

Gold grades down at Herradura and Saucito

The silver price has declined by around 15 per cent since its most recent high in March 2022, which may seem surprising given that inflation rates across the globe are at multi-year highs. However, although opinions differ on this score, it remains difficult to demonstrate – beyond cherry-picking historical figures – that prices for precious metals are correlated in any systematic way with inflation. When assessed soberly, the belief that precious metals provide an effective hedge against inflation seems more like an article of faith.