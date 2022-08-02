Rotork pins hopes on strong second half

Profit margins shrink

Component shortages disrupt deliveries

Like many industrial manufacturers, Rotork (ROR) is at the sharp end of component shortages, inflation and freight delays. The valve maker saw sales dip in the first half of 2022, while its profit margin fell and cash became tied up in higher levels of stock.

The topics covered in Rotork’s interim results are depressingly familiar. The group describes shortages of semiconductors, electronics and other components and disrupted freight services, which resulted in fewer deliveries. Labour costs were also higher than usual and the price of key commodities such as copper, aluminium and steel added to the pressure.