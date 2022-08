BHP offers $5.8bn for Australian miner

Chief executive Mike Henry said offer came in the “face of a deteriorating external environment”

BHP (BHP) has fired the opening salvo of a multi-billion-dollar buyout of OZ Minerals (AU:OZL), an Australian copper miner with strong expansion prospects, including in key energy transition metal nickel. The offer came after a selloff in metals markets sent the smaller company’s share price down a third since April.