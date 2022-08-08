Qinetiq to buy US defence company Avantus for $590mn

Avantus has a $2.4bn pipeline of projects to deliver over five years

Qinetiq agrees new $350mn debt facility to fund all-cash deal

Defence contractor Qinetiq (QQ.) is stepping up its presence in the US through a $590mn (£483mn) deal to acquire Avantus Federal from an arm of private equity firm NewSpring Capital.

Avantus provides cyber security, data analytics and software services to federal US defence and intelligence bodies. It had a turnover of $298mn last year and made an adjusted cash profit of $35.5mn. Discounting a $70mn tax credit, the amount being paid works out at 14.6x earnings, Qinetiq said.