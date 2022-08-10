Burford enjoys opaque income boost

Court activity picking up

Cash flow still sluggish

Burford Capital’s (BUR) half-year results contain a glossary, which sets out the meaning of more than 50 key terms. Without this lengthy crib sheet, the litigation funder’s accounts verge on impenetrable, filled as they are with unrealised gains, partially concluded assets and discretionary commitments.

Even Burford’s revenue figure is not straightforward. The lion’s share of group revenue is ‘capital provision income’. This is generated when Burford invests in legal cases both directly – ie, from its own balance sheet – and indirectly, through funds. The business tops up its income with asset management fees.