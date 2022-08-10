Industry hobbled by soaring gas prices

Soaring wholesale gas prices mean that businesses who last renewed energy supply contracts two years ago are facing a fivefold increase in their bills. An industry expert said this could even tip companies previously on a strong footing out of business, and called for a push to cut demand.

UK gas prices trebled throughout 2021 and have doubled again since the start of this year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. Current futures market curves suggest a further 40 per cent uplift by December.

Although Russian gas made up just 4 per cent of supply to the UK last year, the country was the biggest single supplier to many European nations, including Germany. Attempts across the EU to find alternative sources of supply have contributed to the steep run-up in prices.