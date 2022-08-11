Derwent relies on upmarket tastes

Increased revaluation surplus

Hefty discount to NAV

It probably doesn’t pay to try and second-guess the London office market given external issues. Yet Derwent London (DLN) maintains that the “continuing flight to quality” supports its business model despite wider macroeconomic uncertainties and the evolution of hybrid working patterns. Rents and yields in the London office market were stable through the first half of the year, although there has been upward pressure on yields since the period end and it may be too early to gauge the ripple effects of the inflationary surge.