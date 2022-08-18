/
Interest rate expectations are impacting tech valuations but it's impossible for investors to know what lies ahead
Tech investors should ignore the economy
August 18, 2022

Technology investors need to forget about the economy. Inflation and interest rate expectations are going to wildly change the valuations for growth businesses in the coming years but nobody in truth can say exactly how. Will the deflationary forces that have been pushing down prices since 2008 return? Or will deglobalisation result in a structurally higher consumer price index inflation? It’s impossible to know and investors should not bet big thinking they do.

In July, Blue Whale Growth Fund ditched its positions in Alphabet (US:GOOGL). This meant it no longer held any positions in the Faang stocks - Facebook (US:META), Amazon (US:AMZN), Apple (US:AAPL), Netflix (US:NFLX) and Alphabet (US:GOOGL). When talking to the Financial Times about the change in strategy, fund manager Stephen Yiu cited inflation, the impending US recession and the subsequent hit on advertising spending as the reason for the change in heart.   

