CRH boosts the cash margin as macro uncertainties gather

Efficient cost pass-through

$2.8bn in acquisitions year-to-date

Some market watchers have posited that CRH (CRH) will be subject to a slowdown over the second half of 2022, but it doesn’t appear quite so clear cut. Bosses at the construction materials supplier admit that although a cocktail of cost inflation, economic uncertainties and geopolitical issues provide an unfavourable trading backdrop, cash profits are expected in the region of $5.5bn (£4.7bn), a 10 per cent year-on-year increase. Half-year profits on that basis came in at $2.2bn, with the underlying margin at 14.7 per cent, a 90 basis point increase over the same period last year.