Interim payout of 4.5ȼ a 12.5 per cent increase on last year

Backlog hits $400mn this month, almost double the 1 January figure

Hunting (HTG) sure knows how to impress investors: it set cash profit guidance on 30 June at $16mn (£13.5mn) to $18mn, and by beating that guidance in its half-year results with a $20.6mn profit, gets to celebrate a sizeable beat and a 16 per cent share price uptick.