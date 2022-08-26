Burning questions

Drax didn’t know. Having mostly switched to generating electricity from wood pellets instead of coal, it has been positioning itself as a green energy company, so its removal was a blow. It told a Parliamentary sub-committee that perhaps its “legacy thermal generation” was the reason. After some effort, Camilla Hodgson at the FT cut through S&P’s jargon. Earlier this month, she concluded that one factor for dropping Drax was the pollution produced from its remaining coal power generation and its overall energy consumption; but the main reason, which challenged Drax’s environmental business case, was because of the amount of stored carbon released from the wood in the pellets it uses.

Drax maintains that sustainable biomass is carbon neutral “at the point of combustion”. Under the Paris Agreement, emissions are counted when trees are felled, but not when the wood is burned. This was a compromise: the argument is that harvested trees are replaced by new ones that absorb an equivalent amount of carbon to that spewed out when pellets are burned, so overall emissions net out at zero. But last month, Kwasi Kwarteng, the UK’s business secretary, told MPs that the government too needed to challenge many of the premises on which the sustainability claims about burning wood pellets are based. He criticised Drax for importing 80 per cent of its pellets from North America, which has “a huge cost financially and environmentally,” he said, and “doesn’t make any sense to me.”