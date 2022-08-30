Week ahead: 29 August - 2 September

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines.

Monday 29 August

Bank holiday

Tuesday 30 August

Economics: Consumer credit, M4 money supply, mortgage approvals

Interims: CentralNic (CNIC), Old Mutual Limited (OMU), Uniphar (UPR)

Finals: Braemar Shipping Services (BMS)

AGMs: Albion Enterprise VCT (AAEV), Sivota (SIV)

Companies paying dividends: Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust (1p)

Wednesday 31 August

Economics: BRC shop price index, Nationwide house price index

Interims: Bank Of Cyprus (BOCH), BBGI Global Infrastructure (BBGI), Chesnara (CSN), Flowtech Fluidpower (FLO)

AGMs: Fulham Shore (FUL), Invinity Energy Systems (IES), Latham (James) (LTHM)

Companies paying dividends: Bankers Investment Trust (0.578p), Henderson International Income Trust (1.8p), Jupiter Fund Management PLC (7.9p), Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (2.4p), UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (1.92p special, 0.85p interim)

Thursday 1 September

Economics: PMI manufacturing

Interims: Alfa Financial Software (ALFA), Eurocell (ECEL), Gem Diamonds (GEMD), Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP), PPHE Hotel Group (PPH)

Finals: Omega Diagnostics (ODX)

AGMs: Carclo (CAR), Jet2 (JET2), JLEN Environmental Assets (JLEN), Picton Property Income (PCTN)

Companies paying dividends: BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust (2.6p), JPM Claverhouse IT (7.5p), JPM China Growth & Income (5.7p)

Friday 2 September

Finals: Ashmore (ASHM), Time Finance (TIME)

Companies paying dividends: Avon Protection plc (11.9p), Bellevue Healthcare Trust (3.2p), Empiric Student Property (0.625p), I3 Energy plc (0.14p), Inchcape plc (7.5p), Just Group (0.5p), Lancashire Holdings (4.9p), Moneysupermarket.Com (3.1p), Cranswick (55.6p), Iomart Group (3.6p), Latham (James) Plc (19p final, 8p special), NewRiver REIT (3.3p)

Companies going ex-dividend on 1 September

Company Dividend (p) Pay date Admiral Group Ord 0.1p 45 30-Sep-22 Admiral Group Ord 0.1p 15.8 30-Sep-22 Admiral Group Ord 0.1p 44.2 30-Sep-22 Antofagasta Ord 5p 7.603 30-Sep-22 BHP Group Ltd 1.446 22-Sep-22 British Smaller Companies VCT 2 1.5 03-Oct-22 British Smaller Companies VCT Ord 10p 2 03-Oct-22 Capital 1.074 03-Oct-22 Centamin Plc 2.06 07-Oct-22 Clarkson Ord 25p 29 16-Sep-22 Diversified EnergyCo 3.45 26-Sep-22 Genuit Group 4.1 28-Sep-22 Glencore 9.55 22-Sep-22 Hochschild Mining Ord 25p 1.6115 20-Sep-22 Inspecs Group 1.25 06-Oct-22 Intercontinental Hotels Grp. 11 3/7p 36.28 06-Oct-22 International Personal Finance Ord 10p 2.7 30-Sep-22 Knights Group Holdings 2.04 30-Sep-22 PageGroup 4.91 14-Oct-22 PageGroup 26.71 14-Oct-22 Paypoint Ord 1/3p 9 30-Sep-22 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust 1.75 30-Sep-22 ProCook Group 0.9 30-Sep-22 Quilter Plc Ord 0.07p 1.2 19-Sep-22 Ramsdens Holdings 2.7 30-Sep-22 Rathbones Group 28 04-Oct-22 Redde Northgate 15 30-Sep-22 RM Infrastructure Income 1.625 30-Sep-22 Robert Walters Ord 20p 6.5 30-Sep-22 Savills Ord 5p 6.6 05-Oct-22 Supreme 3.8 30-Sep-22 T Clarke 1.25 30-Sep-22

The ex-dividend day is the first day on which it is no longer possible to buy the shares and qualify for the dividend. Ex-days are almost always a Thursday. The record date is usually one day after the ex-date. The payment day is the day on which the funds are transferred to shareholders.