Week ahead: 29 August - 2 September

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines.
Monday 29 August
Bank holiday
Tuesday 30 August
Economics: Consumer credit, M4 money supply, mortgage approvals
Interims: CentralNic (CNIC), Old Mutual Limited (OMU), Uniphar (UPR)
Finals: Braemar Shipping Services (BMS)
AGMs: Albion Enterprise VCT (AAEV), Sivota (SIV)
Companies paying dividends: Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust (1p)
Wednesday 31 August
Economics: BRC shop price index, Nationwide house price index
Interims: Bank Of Cyprus (BOCH), BBGI Global Infrastructure (BBGI), Chesnara (CSN), Flowtech Fluidpower (FLO)
AGMs: Fulham Shore (FUL), Invinity Energy Systems (IES), Latham (James) (LTHM)
Companies paying dividends: Bankers Investment Trust (0.578p), Henderson International Income Trust (1.8p), Jupiter Fund Management PLC (7.9p), Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (2.4p), UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (1.92p special, 0.85p interim)
Thursday 1 September
Economics: PMI manufacturing
Interims: Alfa Financial Software (ALFA), Eurocell (ECEL), Gem Diamonds (GEMD), Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP), PPHE Hotel Group (PPH)
Finals: Omega Diagnostics (ODX)
AGMs: Carclo (CAR), Jet2 (JET2), JLEN Environmental Assets (JLEN), Picton Property Income (PCTN)
Companies paying dividends: BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust (2.6p), JPM Claverhouse IT (7.5p), JPM China Growth & Income (5.7p)
Friday 2 September
Finals: Ashmore (ASHM), Time Finance (TIME)
Companies paying dividends: Avon Protection plc (11.9p), Bellevue Healthcare Trust (3.2p), Empiric Student Property (0.625p), I3 Energy plc (0.14p), Inchcape plc (7.5p), Just Group (0.5p), Lancashire Holdings (4.9p), Moneysupermarket.Com (3.1p), Cranswick (55.6p), Iomart Group (3.6p), Latham (James) Plc (19p final, 8p special), NewRiver REIT (3.3p)
Companies going ex-dividend on 1 September
|Company
|Dividend (p)
|Pay date
|Admiral Group Ord 0.1p
|45
|30-Sep-22
|Admiral Group Ord 0.1p
|15.8
|30-Sep-22
|Admiral Group Ord 0.1p
|44.2
|30-Sep-22
|Antofagasta Ord 5p
|7.603
|30-Sep-22
|BHP Group Ltd
|1.446
|22-Sep-22
|British Smaller Companies VCT 2
|1.5
|03-Oct-22
|British Smaller Companies VCT Ord 10p
|2
|03-Oct-22
|Capital
|1.074
|03-Oct-22
|Centamin Plc
|2.06
|07-Oct-22
|Clarkson Ord 25p
|29
|16-Sep-22
|Diversified EnergyCo
|3.45
|26-Sep-22
|Genuit Group
|4.1
|28-Sep-22
|Glencore
|9.55
|22-Sep-22
|Hochschild Mining Ord 25p
|1.6115
|20-Sep-22
|Inspecs Group
|1.25
|06-Oct-22
|Intercontinental Hotels Grp. 11 3/7p
|36.28
|06-Oct-22
|International Personal Finance Ord 10p
|2.7
|30-Sep-22
|Knights Group Holdings
|2.04
|30-Sep-22
|PageGroup
|4.91
|14-Oct-22
|PageGroup
|26.71
|14-Oct-22
|Paypoint Ord 1/3p
|9
|30-Sep-22
|Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust
|1.75
|30-Sep-22
|ProCook Group
|0.9
|30-Sep-22
|Quilter Plc Ord 0.07p
|1.2
|19-Sep-22
|Ramsdens Holdings
|2.7
|30-Sep-22
|Rathbones Group
|28
|04-Oct-22
|Redde Northgate
|15
|30-Sep-22
|RM Infrastructure Income
|1.625
|30-Sep-22
|Robert Walters Ord 20p
|6.5
|30-Sep-22
|Savills Ord 5p
|6.6
|05-Oct-22
|Supreme
|3.8
|30-Sep-22
|T Clarke
|1.25
|30-Sep-22
The ex-dividend day is the first day on which it is no longer possible to buy the shares and qualify for the dividend. Ex-days are almost always a Thursday. The record date is usually one day after the ex-date. The payment day is the day on which the funds are transferred to shareholders.