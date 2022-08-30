/
Week ahead: 29 August - 2 September

A summary of key company announcements expected in the coming week
August 30, 2022

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines.

Monday 29 August

Bank holiday

 

Tuesday 30 August 

Economics: Consumer credit, M4 money supply, mortgage approvals

Interims: CentralNic (CNIC), Old Mutual Limited (OMU), Uniphar (UPR)

Finals: Braemar Shipping Services (BMS)

AGMs: Albion Enterprise VCT (AAEV), Sivota (SIV)

Companies paying dividends: Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust (1p)

 

Wednesday 31 August

Economics: BRC shop price index, Nationwide house price index

Interims: Bank Of Cyprus (BOCH), BBGI Global Infrastructure (BBGI), Chesnara (CSN), Flowtech Fluidpower (FLO)

AGMs: Fulham Shore (FUL), Invinity Energy Systems (IES), Latham (James) (LTHM)

Companies paying dividends: Bankers Investment Trust (0.578p), Henderson International Income Trust (1.8p), Jupiter Fund Management PLC (7.9p), Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (2.4p), UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (1.92p special, 0.85p interim)

 

Thursday 1 September

Economics: PMI manufacturing

Interims: Alfa Financial Software (ALFA), Eurocell (ECEL), Gem Diamonds (GEMD), Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP), PPHE Hotel Group (PPH)

Finals: Omega Diagnostics (ODX)

AGMs: Carclo (CAR), Jet2 (JET2), JLEN Environmental Assets (JLEN), Picton Property Income (PCTN)

Companies paying dividends: BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust (2.6p), JPM Claverhouse IT (7.5p), JPM China Growth & Income (5.7p)

 

Friday 2 September

Finals: Ashmore (ASHM), Time Finance (TIME) 

Companies paying dividends: Avon Protection plc (11.9p), Bellevue Healthcare Trust (3.2p), Empiric Student Property (0.625p), I3 Energy plc (0.14p), Inchcape plc (7.5p), Just Group (0.5p), Lancashire Holdings (4.9p), Moneysupermarket.Com (3.1p), Cranswick (55.6p), Iomart Group (3.6p), Latham (James) Plc (19p final, 8p special), NewRiver REIT (3.3p)

Companies going ex-dividend on 1 September 

CompanyDividend (p)Pay date
Admiral Group Ord 0.1p4530-Sep-22
Admiral Group Ord 0.1p15.830-Sep-22
Admiral Group Ord 0.1p44.230-Sep-22
Antofagasta Ord 5p7.60330-Sep-22
BHP Group Ltd1.44622-Sep-22
British Smaller Companies VCT 21.503-Oct-22
British Smaller Companies VCT Ord 10p203-Oct-22
Capital1.07403-Oct-22
Centamin Plc2.0607-Oct-22
Clarkson Ord 25p2916-Sep-22
Diversified EnergyCo3.4526-Sep-22
Genuit Group4.128-Sep-22
Glencore9.5522-Sep-22
Hochschild Mining Ord 25p1.611520-Sep-22
Inspecs Group1.2506-Oct-22
Intercontinental Hotels Grp. 11 3/7p36.2806-Oct-22
International Personal Finance Ord 10p2.730-Sep-22
Knights Group Holdings2.0430-Sep-22
PageGroup4.9114-Oct-22
PageGroup26.7114-Oct-22
Paypoint Ord 1/3p930-Sep-22
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust1.7530-Sep-22
ProCook Group0.930-Sep-22
Quilter Plc Ord 0.07p1.219-Sep-22
Ramsdens Holdings2.730-Sep-22
Rathbones Group2804-Oct-22
Redde Northgate1530-Sep-22
RM Infrastructure Income1.62530-Sep-22
Robert Walters Ord 20p6.530-Sep-22
Savills Ord 5p6.605-Oct-22
Supreme3.830-Sep-22
T Clarke1.2530-Sep-22

The ex-dividend day is the first day on which it is no longer possible to buy the shares and qualify for the dividend. Ex-days are almost always a Thursday. The record date is usually one day after the ex-date. The payment day is the day on which the funds are transferred to shareholders.

