European expansion

Hedged energy costs

Dalata Hotel Group (DAL) stormed back into the black in its first half and on several key metrics is now outperforming pre-pandemic. The Irish hotel operator has expanded its portfolio further, including into continental Europe for the first time, and occupancy rates are on the up – at least for the moment, as consumer spending headwinds start to bite, though management "have not seen any impact on demand" yet.