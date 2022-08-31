Harbour tied in to the energy zeitgeist

Tolmount gas development onstream

Favourable exchange rates

Logic dictates that the financial performance of resources companies will wax and wane in line with underlying commodity prices. But companies will only benefit from an upswing in the price cycle if they’re able to exploit it.

Harbour Energy (HBR), as the largest independent oil and gas company trading in London, certainly falls under that category, at least judging by $2bn (£1.7bn) in earnings before interest, tax, depletion, amortisation, and exploration expense it generated over the first half of 2022.