How should I invest to protect my wealth in real terms?

- This investor wants to preserve his wealth so he can pass it onto godchildren and charities
- Leaving his Sipp to his godchildren could be a tax-efficient way to do this
- He could get advice on a suitable asset allocation for his requirements and goals
Reader Portfolio
Sandy 62
Description
Pensions; Isas, Sipp and general investment accounts invested in funds; cash; residential property.
Objectives
Sell properties and reinvest in one larger home, preserve existing level of wealth in real terms, cover any large expenses and later life care costs, leave money to godchildren and charities, diversify wealth preservation holdings.
Portfolio type
Preserving wealth
Sandy is age 62, retired and receives an index-linked pension of £44,000 a year. His home is worth about £950,000 and he also owns a home abroad worth about £550,000. Both properties are mortgage free.