Look through volatility to reap Vietnam's rewards

Vietnam investment trusts are trading on wide discounts to NAV

They provide exposure to companies with strong growth potential

Investing in these incurs a number of risks including problems with the real estate sector

Investing in frontier markets means putting your money into economies whose exchanges are considered to be even less developed than emerging markets. The risks, from less liquid trading to limits on the foreign ownership of companies, reflect this. But if you can tolerate these risks, investing in frontier market equities can deliver strong growth and diversification.

One of the largest frontier markets is Vietnam, which made up almost a third of the MSCI Frontier Markets index at the end of July. Vietnam's economy has transformed over the past few decades into a high growth, dynamic, manufacturing powerhouse. Secular trends which have driven progress include high levels of foreign direct investment with, for example, recent announcements of more investments from Lego, Apple (US:AAPL), and Samsung (KR:005930). Increasing urbanisation, a growing middle class and wealthier consumer base, and technological progress have also driven progress.