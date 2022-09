The BoE is set to embark on a programme of active quantitative tightening later this month This is unchartered territory

Since it was first employed in 2009, quantitative easing (QE) has moved from an ‘unconventional policy tool’ to a pillar of UK monetary policy, as my chart shows. Since March 2020, the Bank of England (BoE) has doubled the size of its QE programme, and by 2021 it owned £875bn of government bonds plus £20bn of corporate bonds – equivalent to around 40 per cent of UK GDP.