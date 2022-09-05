WeWork sequel: the familiar flaws in Neumann's latest idea

Adam Neumann is back, and, more surprisingly, so too are his legion of followers. Some are the Silicon Valley investors nodding with approval at his latest idea, some are the journalists writing thousands of words on how he is set to shake the world of property to its core all over again. Either way, they all have one thing in common: they all see Neumann as a visionary.

Their biography of Neumann is that he founded WeWork (US:WE) in a moment of genius, but that the company struggled because of his eccentric behaviour. We are encouraged to believe that despite Neumann’s past foibles his creation of WeWork changed the nature of office leases forever and that his newest venture will revolutionise the world of residential property in much the same way.

It is tough to buy this Great Man history. To begin with, WeWork was not a revolutionary idea. Not even close. WeWork was – and remains – a serviced office business that has not made a profit. It takes out leases on office buildings and sublets them to other companies on flexible terms. IWG (IWG), formerly Regus, had been doing the same thing for decades before Neumann’s “revolution” started in New York. Where Neumann does deserve credit was his ability to make the old idea look new thanks to a combination of strong branding, heightened language and free beer. But saying that he invented serviced offices is like saying the US invented pizza.