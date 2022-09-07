Does unemployment have to rise?

Usually, a slowing economy is associated with rising unemployment. But we are in unusual times Can we really have a ‘jobful’ recession?

The UK labour market is still running hot. Unemployment remains doggedly low at 3.8 per cent, and vacancies have dipped only slightly. This means that there is now in effect almost one vacancy for every person currently registered as unemployed. As my chart shows, things have changed significantly since the pandemic – in early 2020, there were almost twice as many unemployed workers as vacancies.