/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
economics

Does unemployment have to rise?

The prospect of a ‘jobful’ recession looks doubtful
Does unemployment have to rise?
September 7, 2022
  • Usually, a slowing economy is associated with rising unemployment. But we are in unusual times
  • Can we really have a ‘jobful’ recession?

The UK labour market is still running hot. Unemployment remains doggedly low at 3.8 per cent, and vacancies have dipped only slightly. This means that there is now in effect almost one vacancy for every person currently registered as unemployed. As my chart shows, things have changed significantly since the pandemic – in early 2020, there were almost twice as many unemployed workers as vacancies. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data