Takeover bids hammer profits at M&C Saatchi

Advertising arm under pressure

'High growth specialisms' performing well

A glance at M&C Saatchi’s (SAA) headline figures would suggest all is hunky-dory at the advertising group. Margins are widening, adjusted profit before tax is up by more than a half, and billings are on the rise.

Its statutory results tell a rather different story, however. While revenue is increasing, operating profit fell by 61 per cent in the first six months of 2022 and profit before tax plunged by 94 per cent to just £300,000.