Revenue and earnings above consensus forecasts

Separation will "release trapped value", analyst says

If you’re in the business of turning companies around, what do you do when that work is done but the market in which it operates is in such a hole that it makes no sense to sell them?

Melrose Industries (MRO) is facing this problem, having largely completed a restructuring of the automotive and powder metallurgy arms of the GKN engineering business it acquired for £8.3bn in 2018.