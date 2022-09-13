Today's Markets: Equity rally pauses ahead of US inflation report

In tray for new PM looks challenging

Eyes turn, again, to monetary tightening announcements from central banks

Inflation showing signs of topping out in US

It’s been an unsettling few days since the news of Her Majesty’s passing. The coming days, weeks and months will be of huge consequence for the country as it wrestles with the twin economic and constitutional battles with two new hands at the helm. A new prime minister with radical economic policies was installed in the same week as the new King; unusually unsettling times for sure. Many questions remain on both fronts and for both leaders. Whilst the moving scenes of Her Majesty’s procession through Scotland and its resplendent capital seem to dim the flame of independence, the movement laid to rest in St Giles with the Queen, in some ways it only casts the debate into a sharper relief. There is, after all, still a small parliamentary majority in the Scottish chamber in support of independence. The Crown of Scotland placed on her coffin dates from when Scotland was a sovereign nation; a symbolism hard to ignore. The King’s address to the Holyrood parliament yesterday was constitutionally important and sensitive to the political reality; his visit to Northern Ireland today underlining how much store is placed on the monarchy’s role in the Union, and all that it entails for the political and economic life of Ulster post-Brexit. Mourning and introspection will soon give way to thoughts to the future, hopes and fears in equal measure, as the economic battles take centre stage once more: a mini-Budget and the delayed Bank of England decision follow shortly after the Queen’s funeral on Monday, as if to emphasise the acute economic situation can only be tackled with a new beginning. Economic uncertainties are not the worry of the King, yet it was the steadfastness of the Queen through so much economic and political turmoil of the last 70 years that was so vital to the people. The role of the King in this uncertain future will be no less important than that of Her Majesty’s in the preceding decades.

Markets, though, don’t stop, and it’s a case of so far, so good for September: equities have rallied strongly over the past few sessions in what we can only really describe as a bear market relief rally. The FTSE 100 rallied 1.7 per cent on Monday to extend gains from last week that has seen it bounce 5 per cent from its early September lows. The DAX also rose 2.4 per cent yesterday to take its MTD gain to something approaching 7 per cent. The S&P 500 now sits at a key level around 4,125, almost 6 per cent higher. Stocks in Europe traded modestly higher early on Tuesday

So, solid gains for the major indices thus far despite very hawkish central banks. Markets could be pinning the hope on inflation pressures beginning to ease with today’s US inflation data. After rising 1.3 per cent in June, CPI was unchanged in July at an annual rate of 8.5 per cent. With US energy prices cooling, investors will be looking for further signs of a slowdown in inflation and what this could mean for the Fed’s hiking cycle. Specifically, how jumbo is next week’s rate hike? The risk for equities is that even if inflation does moderate over the course of the year, it won’t deter the Fed from further tightening. US Treasury yields are pretty steady ahead of the CPI release, with 2s at 3.55 per cent and 10s at 3.33 per cent. Expect markets to see rates steepening as they realise yields are going to be higher for longer. Remember quantitative tightening is doubling this month to $95bn so liquidity becomes negative and could be problem if volatility increases.

Over in Europe, German consumer prices rose 0.3 per cent month-on-month in August, down from 0.9 per cent the previous month, though annual CPI rate rose to 7.9 per cent from 7.5 per cent. The euro trades firmer on the session this morning though still some way off yesterday’s intraday high just a whisker under 1.02. The breach means the 50-day line offers support for now but long-term trend resistance is a powerful barrier – breach here could release a burst higher (see chart below).

The UK economy returned growth returned in July, with GDP expanding by 0.2 per cent, after contracting by 0.6 per cent in June. This was, however, less than expected and the lacklustre growth rates are a headache for the government. As is the widening trade deficit, which rose to almost an all-time high £27bn in the three months to July. Kwasi Kwarteng, the new chancellor, has told the Treasury to focus entirely on growth and we can expect fiscal loosening to be at the heart of the upcoming mini-Budget. That won’t help the other half of the UK’s twin deficit and it could lead to further re-pricing for sterling. Citi (h/t Andy Bruce at Reuters): “Fiscal and external risks are now, in our view, a first-order concern … Further cross-market cheapening seems likely,” and: “It is not at all clear in our view the external picture will be sustainable without some more extensive price adjustments.”

But markets may be prepared to look through an increase in short-term borrowing, deficit widening etc if it means the holy grail of productivity growth can be levered. If this – higher productivity and much higher long-term growth rate of 2.5 per cent - can be achieved, the pound has a healthier longer-term outlook. For now, sterling is enjoying the risk-on relief rally, too, which has seen the dollar move sharply lower just as equity markets rally. GBPUSD has broken out of its longer-term trend to the previously mentioned resistance point at 1.1710 - next up is 1.1880 area should the buyers maintain momentum. We have seen this trend broken recently and this produced a double-top failure and the downtrend resumed.

Elsewhere, Twitter shareholders are said to approve Elon Musk’s offer to buy the company in the teeth of his protestations. Shares currently trade around $41, well short of the proposed transaction fee, implying the market still sees Musk wriggling off the hook. Musk’s latest stab at escaping the deal is to argue that whistle-blower payments breach terms.

Companies Shell investors keener for higher production than green M&A: RBC The excess cash flow the energy majors are experiencing has brought up plenty of juicy strategy questions: spend more on production to take advantage of high prices? Keep running massive buyback programmes? Buy more low/no-carbon businesses to burnish ESG credentials and get ready for a changed energy environment? So far, Shell (SHEL) has stuck largely to buybacks, as well as paying down its debt. But as the cash keeps rushing in, the other questions keep popping up, especially with governments crying out for more oil and gas production. RBC Capital Markets analyst Biraj Borkhataria said in a note on Tuesday morning that Shell’s major investors had a clear preference. “Based on our discussions with investors, the feedback on potential capex increases was mixed, but on the margin we felt more acceptance for increasing oil and gas capex relative to low carbon projects,” he said. The context of the energy transition and continued forecasts of a drop-off in oil and gas demand within a few years means the company still has to think about what comes next. Investors see it differently, Borkhataria added. “Given Shell is seeking to transition its company towards lower carbon products, we think this may make investors somewhat nervous around large-scale M&A,” he said. We looked at how Shell and BP’s (BP.) fortunes have changed this year in a cover story earlier this month. Read it here. AH Ocado dampens sales expectations Ocado Retail, thel joint venture between Ocado (OCDO) and Marks & Spencer (MKS) said in a third-quarter update that customers are trading down and spending less due to cost pressures and warned this would hit sales for the year. The company grew customer and order numbers in the quarter, with retail revenue up by 3 per cent to £532mn and average orders per week up by 11 per cent to 374,000. But Ocado said that “consumers are [buying] smaller baskets and seeking value-for money items as they respond to inflationary pressures”. This led to a 6 per cent fall in average basket value to £116. The company now expects “a small sales decline” for the year and “close to break-even” cash profits. Marks & Spencer's shares dipped by 1.5 per cent in response to the news while Ocado shares were off almost 10 per cent. CA Listed housebuilders lobbied against electric car-chargers Listed housebuilders Barratt Developments (BDEV), Berkeley Group (BLG), Taylor Wimpey (TW) and Vistry (VTY) privately lobbied against the government’s policy requiring electric car chargers to be installed in every new home. Then prime minister Boris Johnson unveiled the rules in November last year as part of the government’s net zero emissions strategy, but according to documents seen by The Guardian the housebuilders tried to get the government to scrap the idea, citing concerns over the increased costs housebuilders would have to pay to install the chargers in new developments. ML Link Group could face £300mn Woodford fine: FCA The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said it could hit Link Group with a fine of up to £306mn for its involvement in the Woodford scandal, casting some light on the regulator’s lengthy investigation into the matter. A proposed takeover of Link Group, whose Link Fund Solutions served as the authorised corporate director on the failed Woodford Equity Income fund, prompted the FCA to warn a fine could be due and require funds to be kept available for such a payment as part of the takeover. “The FCA has investigated the circumstances leading to the suspension of the WEIF and is likely to seek to require LFS to pay a financial penalty and/or consumer redress,” the regulator said. That said, the FCA noted this was not a final decision and could be challenged. Link Group issued a statement saying it “does not agree with the FCA’s view” and would explore all options, including challenges. With the fund having suspended and then begun a protracted process of liquidating its holdings and returning what capital remains to investors back in 2019, investors are eager to know the outcome of the FCA probe. The regulator stressed that “multiple parties” are still under investigation but did not clarify when an update would arrive. DB

Neil Wilson is chief market analyst at Markets.com