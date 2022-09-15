Does sterling face an emerging market-style crisis?

Sterling has again been compared to an emerging market (EM) currency But fears of a currency and balance of payments crisis look overblown

Deutsche Bank FX analyst Shreyas Gopal made the news last week when he warned that sterling could face “a currency crisis typically seen in EM” if it fails to attract enough foreign capital to fund its external trade balance. This is not the first time that alarm has been raised: in May, a Bank of America analyst caused a stir when he relayed discussions about the pound taking on "emerging market characteristics" in a briefing note. But are fears overblown?

The pound has not had a good run. The 60 days of the Conservative party leadership election saw sterling lose over 3 per cent against the dollar, nearing its lowest level in decades at $1.15. This isn’t just a function of a strong dollar: as my chart shows, sterling has plunged relative to a weighted basket of currencies, too. Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, now expects the pound to fall to around $1.05 by the middle of next year – a record low.