2022's overlooked fund outperformers

We screen for smaller funds with high levels of risk-adjusted outperformance

The latest selection spans US value, Asian small caps and much more

Active funds have not acquitted themselves well lately. AJ Bell research has found just 30 per cent of active open-ended funds from major sectors beat the relevant market tracker in the first half of 2022, while Columbia Threadneedle analysis shows that consistent outperformers have become astonishingly rare.

Grim as these findings are, there are still active portfolios that have comfortably beaten passive rivals over a variety of timeframes. And while there are many ways to judge a good active fund, one convincing argument is that they offer the most potential while still relatively small in size – run by an investment team that is hungry for success and, more importantly, free from the risk that running vas sums of money forces them to adapt their investment preferences.