Jadestone Energy hit by production woes

Suspended Montara production knocks out half of Jadestone Energy's output and $45mn of 2022 free cash flow
September 20, 2022
  • Operational issues pile up at Jadestone Energy
  • Half-year dividend increased but Montara suspension will hit year-end profits 

Even at a time of sky-high energy prices, you still need to be producing well to reap the benefits. Jadestone Energy (JSE) has certainly seen a positive uptick in earnings in the first half of this year, but operational problems at its offshore Australia Montara asset in June has hit production guidance for the year, while its non-operated new Malaysian holdings had a run of issues that will likely mean zero production from those two licence areas. 

