The strategy behind Landsec's multi-billion deal spree

Company has recovered from big losses

Plans to invest further £3bn

This week, commercial property developer Landsec’s (LAND) chief executive Mark Allan chalked up the completion of another hefty real estate deal for the company under his tenure. In the UK’s second biggest office transaction this year, Landsec sold the building it is developing to be Deutsche Bank’s London headquarters, 21 Moorfields, to Lendlease (AU:LLC) for £809mn.

Since Allan took the reins two and a half years ago, the company has sold off a total of £1.89bn – or 17 per cent – of its portfolio and invested £920mn in new assets. This strategy will now be tested as the office market continues to feel the effects of home working and debt becomes far more expensive.