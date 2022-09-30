Today's Markets: Sterling steadies, but worries remain

Sterling steadies

But noise levels remain heightened

Volatility looks locked in for now

What to do with a 33-pt lead? Labour has opened up a stunning lead in the polls since Liz Truss became prime minister: quite apart from the economic or market fallout from the Budget, the political ramifications have been enormous. Kwarteng has engineered a political crisis for the Tory party that was totally unnecessary. Sometimes you must make hard choices that are unpopular; but perhaps not when there is an election less than two years away, you’re twelve years in power and there is a generational inflation problem that requires the opposite of what you would like to do.

Sterling recovered its Budget losses, GBPUSD briefly rallying to 1.12 as the max bearishness of the weekend and start of the week subsided. Traders were covering shorts as the BoE’s emergency bond-buying intervention and plans by the OBR to bring forward the publication of fresh economic assessments eased the immediate concerns of a run to parity. Nevertheless, the pound remains susceptible to further lurches lower as neither of the above fix the underlying problems facing the UK: rising twin deficits, soaring inflation that hits consumers, rising mortgage rates that cripples families, anaemic growth, etc, etc.