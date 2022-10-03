How high will mortgage rates go?

Banks return mortgages to market

Government tax u-turn could ease pressures

Last week, thousands of mortgage products were removed from the market as banks tried to get to grips with how much they wanted to lend following the economic fallout from chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s “mini” Budget. There has been a minor walk-back on a portion of the £45bn in tax cuts that came with the growth plan - the reduction in the top rate from 45p - but the government has stuck to its guns on the other measures.

The difficulty now for banks is figuring out how to price mortgages. This comes as millions of people roll off low interest rates as fixed-rate terms come to an end. And while the bare numbers might be lower than previous high-interest periods, the significant increase in housing costs as a proportion of income in the UK means this will hit those with mortgages just as hard.