Vertu on track as car prices keep climbing

Revenue up despite fall in volumes

Wages erode operating margins

Between March and August this year, Vertu Motors (VTU) sold significantly fewer cars across all of its divisions than in the same period of 2021. The dealership’s revenue, however, is up by 4 per cent, hitting £2bn for the first time.

This is because the industry’s notorious supply chain issues continue to push up prices of new and used vehicles. According to Vertu, the average used car now goes for £19,958, almost a quarter more than in the first half of 2021. Meanwhile, drivers typically pay £24,294 for a new vehicle, up 13 per cent year on year. The shortage of stock, therefore, is being more than counterbalanced by higher price tags.