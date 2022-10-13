Shares I love: Compass

Compass has significant scale and cost advantages in North America Compass has grown sales in each of the past 15 years including during the global financial crisis

Blake Hutchins, co-manager of Troy Income & Growth Trust (TIGT), explains why he invests in catering company Compass (CPG).

"In the current environment, investors are best positioned in large, resilient, high-quality companies that can cope not only with an inflationary backdrop but also potentially a recessionary one, too. One such company is Compass, one of Troy Income & Growth Trust's 10 largest holdings.