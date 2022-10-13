/
Shares I love: Compass

Compass generates a good level of cash and has a strong balance sheet
October 13, 2022
  • Compass has significant scale and cost advantages in North America
  • Compass has grown sales in each of the past 15 years including during the global financial crisis

Blake Hutchins, co-manager of Troy Income & Growth Trust (TIGT), explains why he invests in catering company Compass (CPG).

"In the current environment, investors are best positioned in large, resilient, high-quality companies that can cope not only with an inflationary backdrop but also potentially a recessionary one, too. One such company is Compass, one of Troy Income & Growth Trust's 10 largest holdings.

