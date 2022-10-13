Telecoms is being disrupted, at last

Vodafone (VOD), the third largest operator in the UK, has announced it is in discussions to merge with mobile operator Three, the fourth largest. Together they would form the largest operator and Vodafone's view is that this merger would create “the necessary scale to be able to accelerate the rollout of 5G”.

True or not, Vodafone needed to do something to boost its return on equity. Last year, the company invested £10.5bn in capex to boost its 5G and fibre optic service. However, the return on equity was just 3.8 per cent. The problem with 5G is that its frequency is way higher than 4G. This improves the latency (the speed) but means you need more towers to cover the same area.