World Chess to float amid sport's cheating scandal

World Chess Plc to raise €8mn, including an investment from tech billionaire Yuri Milner

Listing expected next month

In the past few weeks, chess’s image has shifted thanks to drama at the top of the sport - the world’s top player Magnus Carlsen quit a match after one move to protest the lack of action against a young US grandmaster accused of cheating. Many people took up chess during Covid-19 lockdowns and new stars like Carlsen, helped along by the Netflix drama The Queen's Gambit, mean the sport is in a strong place.

The latest drama has also captured attention far beyond chess’s growing fanbase, partly thanks to the lurid details of how the US player, Hans Niemann, is alleged to have cheated when sat just across from his opponents.