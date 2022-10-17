Will Imperial's dividends hold up as interest rates rise?

Rising interest rates have forced investors to reappraise the composition of their portfolios as we exit the era of easy money. Most prominently, the orthodox view on the 60/40 mix of stocks and bonds has come under increased scrutiny, while investors will also be looking at their exposure to the property market as base rates tick up. Above all, however, if you hold individual stocks within your portfolio, it is advisable that you take a more granular view of their debt servicing arrangements.

There are several widely used measures to determine a company's ability to repay its borrowings, or to take on new financing. The debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) is often used in conjunction with the quick ratio to this end, but the results can best be described as indicative – you will usually need to dig a little deeper to make a comprehensive judgement. That means getting up to speed with debt covenants, repayment schedules, credit ratings, interest rate variability and debt-to-equity ratios. It could even involve looking at things like earn-out provisions if a company’s debt has been accumulated through M&A activity.

The DSCR describes trading profits as a multiple of debts payable within 12 months, while the quick ratio is based on a company’s ability to utilise its near-cash assets (assets that can be converted quickly to cash) to pay down its current liabilities. A DSCR of less than 1 points to negative cash flow, meaning that that the borrower will be unable to cover or pay current debt obligations without drawing on other sources, be that debt or equity.