Ithaca, like Ulysses, set for a return

The previously Aim-listed driller is set for a return to the London public market
Ithaca, like Ulysses, set for a return
October 18, 2022
  • Potential for sizeable production increase
  • Distribution plans already in place

Ithaca Energy is contemplating a return to the London Stock Exchange five years after it was acquired by Delek Group (IS:DLEKG) for $646mn (£572mn).

Ithaca Energy, originally formed in 2004 and a former constituent of London's junior market, remains one of the most prominent producers in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS), with stakes in six of the top ten largest fields. Revenues surged after it acquired Chevron’s (US:CVX) assets in the North Sea in late 2019, but it was subsequently forced to take a hefty impairment after oil and gas prices tanked in response to the pandemic lockdowns.

