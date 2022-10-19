/
When will renewable energy investment trusts prices recover?

A lack of details on the revenue cap has left the renewable energy sector grappling with uncertainty
October 19, 2022
  • Rising interest rates and the government's cap announcement have triggered a sell-off
  • The impact of the cap will depend on what level it is set at
  • Analysts expect short-term volatility until we get more clarity

While equities and bonds have taken a battering, infrastructure has become an increasingly popular asset class in the past year, with a reputation for helping investors' fortunes while traditional strategies were busy plummeting. 

Renewable energy in particular looked attractive in an environment where energy can be sold at gas-linked prices, while production costs have remained relatively stable by comparison. The Renewable Energy Infrastructure investment trust sector gained 13.7 per cent in the year to September 20 2022 – at which point some of these companies had begun to actually look expensive.

