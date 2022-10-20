/
economics

Next prime minister facing multiple crises from day one

Liz Truss's quick rein is over, although a split party means more policy uncertainty on the way
October 20, 2022
  • Prime minister Liz Truss resigned after plunging markets into turmoil with the "mini" Budget and losing Conservative Party support
  • Unclear who will be able to please all Tory factions and win next week's ballot

Almost a month after sending the pound tumbling and putting the gilt market into disarray with plans for massive tax cuts, prime minister Liz Truss has resigned. She will become the shortest-serving prime minister in the country's history, and quit after continuing to push through policies that went against the Tory manifesto from the last election. She said her grand plans as outlined in her leadership bid were not possible and therefore she had to resign. 

The pound rose against the US dollar by 0.5 per cent after the news broke that Truss would make a statement outside 10 Downing St, while gilt yields fell. 

