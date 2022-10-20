/
Shares I Love: Tesco

Economic conditions are becoming tougher but Tesco is in a strong position
October 20, 2022
  • Tesco has a strong market position
  • The company has robust cash flows 
  • It is accelerating its cost-saving programme

James de Uphaugh, manager of Edinburgh Investment Trust (EDIN), explains why he invests in Tesco (TSCO).

"Tesco's market-leading position was enhanced during the pandemic and it enters a much tougher phase for the UK economy on the front foot. The grinding consistency of its Aldi price match campaign and its unique Clubcard offer have driven gradual market share gains for Tesco over the past three years.  

