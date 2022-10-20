Shares I Love: Tesco

Tesco has a strong market position

The company has robust cash flows

It is accelerating its cost-saving programme

James de Uphaugh, manager of Edinburgh Investment Trust (EDIN), explains why he invests in Tesco (TSCO).

"Tesco's market-leading position was enhanced during the pandemic and it enters a much tougher phase for the UK economy on the front foot. The grinding consistency of its Aldi price match campaign and its unique Clubcard offer have driven gradual market share gains for Tesco over the past three years.