/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Today's Markets: China’s growth falls short of the target rate

The latest from world markets and in companies news
Today's Markets: China’s growth falls short of the target rate
October 24, 2022

China’s economy gained momentum in the last quarter, expanding by 3.9 per cent through July-Sept. The figure represented a positive beat on analyst forecasts, but it was still well adrift of the target rate. Growth remains constrained by periodic regional shutdowns and a stringent testing regime still in place to restrict the spread of Covid-19. 

China’s President, Xi Jinping, fresh from his reappointment as leader of the ruling Communist Party, has given no indication that the nation will alter its approach to dealing with Covid-19. The continuation of the “zero-Covid” strategy isn’t playing well with domestic markets, as evidenced by a multi-year low in the Hang Seng China Enterprises index. 

Asia Pacific analysts will have been frustrated by scant mention of the country’s ongoing property crisis at the Communist party’s 20th congress, but Chinese authorities are hardly synonymous with transparency and openness. Despite the lingering uncertainties, most Asian indices were in positive territory. 

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data