Bloomsbury retains a magical appeal

Harry Potter sales as strong as ever

Profits boom at Bloomsbury Digital Resources

JK Rowling got a solitary mention in Bloomsbury Publishing’s (BMY) half-year update. That might seem a little churlish given that sales of the Harry Potter series increased by 35 per cent during its 25th anniversary year. The Philosopher's Stone, the first instalment of the Harry Potter series, has been the second-bestselling children's book of the year to date. That’s quite an achievement given that the novel was first published in 1997, but it’s understandable why Bloomsbury might want to bypass the culture wars.